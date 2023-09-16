Families and groups gathered at Cotant Park in Chubbuck on Saturday to help in the fight against Alzheimer’s.
The annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s bring attention to the over 27,000 people in Idaho who are living with the disease and their 11,000 caregivers. Almost $40,000 has been raised by this event which will go towards research in the hopes that one day there will be a cure. A $10,000 donation from this year’s Spinderella event was presented by Danae Young and other fundraising champions were recognized.
One of those champions was the group “Rocking It For Roger” who were walking for a very personal reason.
“Well to support fundraising and awareness for Alzheimer's,” says Rick White, “recently, I've lost my father-in-law, Roger Wilson, and also my dad had a diagnosis of Alzheimer's before he passed also.”
One of those raising money for the event was Olivia Smith whose lemonade stand not only provided walkers with a refreshing beverage, but helped raise money for the cause.
“There's a lot of people affected by this and everyone affected by it one way or another to try to make the world a better place,” said Smith.
If you would like to help Olivia raise money you can use Venmo: @Olivia_Lemonade_Stand
You can visit the Pocatello Walk to End Alzheimer's Facebook page: Walk to End Alzheimer's Pocatello | Facebook
Or learn more about the Alzheimer’s Association: Alzheimer's Association | Donate to Fight Alzheimer's Disease
