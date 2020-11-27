Wall of Warmth returns

As we continue into our colder months one local event helps by making it just a bit warmer.
The 'Wall of Warmth' is back in east Idaho for it's 3rd year.
As many know Idaho during the winter can get quite cold and this drive helps those who need coats find one for the winter season.
Walls can be found in Pocatello, Idaho Falls, Blackfoot, and Rexburg.
Community members that need a coat can grab one off the wall, or if they would like to donate one they can just hang it on the wall or drop it off at one of the many locations throughout east Idaho.
The wall of warmth will be up until December 1st.
