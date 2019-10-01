Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM MDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES GENERALLY BETWEEN 28 AND 32 DEGREES. COOLER TEMPERATURES AROUND 25 DEGREES ARE POSSIBLE ACROSS THE ARCO DESERT, AFFECTING CRATERS OF THE MOON, ATOMIC CITY AND CAREY. * WHERE...THE SNAKE PLAIN AND EASTERN MAGIC VALLEY. * WHEN...FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM MDT WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST AND/OR FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS, OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&