Food trucks are all the rage in Pocatello, but what about a mobile beer garden?
Wanderlust has you covered with that one.
The owners of the mobile trailer have of a vision of bringing craft beer to everyone.
With the option of eight different beers on tap, the mobile beer garden can be brought to any event.
Non-beer drinkers don't need to worry, as they will also offer wine and seltzers..
The line-up of beers will mainly focus on independent and local beers.
Albert Moreno, co-owner of Wanderlust said of there mission, "To kind of let people know that there is a lot of breweries like in Boise, in Twin Falls, and even here. There is a lot of really good breweries that are making great beer."
The ribbon cutting ceremony took place earlier today, around 30 people went to the event to welcome wanderlust into the Chamber of Commerce.
