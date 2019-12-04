One Eastern Idaho city is using technology to improve the stay of its tourists.
City of Idaho Falls Economic Development Coordinator Dana Briggs says, "So this is the homepage here. The 'Idaho Falls Experience' and then as you scroll, it shows the different categories."
The city teamed up with Liiingo to create an app for city visitors.
Briggs says, "To showcase what Idaho Falls has to offer in several different languages."
Those languages are English, Spanish, Japanese and Chinese.
Briggs says, "Because predominately those are the languages spoken by most visitors that come to Idaho Falls."
This new tool for the city, and its visitors, is part of a contract with Liiingo.
Briggs says, "That was $5,500 and that's a three-year contract. And it included design, implementation and the translation."
A grant paid for the contract and the new app is user friendly.
For tourists visiting Idaho Falls, all they need is their phone with the Liiingo app and the city's barcode. They scan the barcode and soon they may find themselves at the zoo, a park, or at one of the many other attractions the city has to offer.
The city hopes the new app will also improve the local economy.
Briggs says, "By bringing in people into our community that stay at our hotels, eat at our restaurants and visit our spots."
The new app is also a first of its kind.
Briggs says, "Traditionally, Liiingo's customers have been primarily private sector companies. And so, we're the first, kind of, pilot program doing it from a citywide tourism perspective. And so, I'm excited to see how much it's utilized."
The city will be able to track how much the app is used and what languages are utilized the most.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.