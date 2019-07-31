It was packed all the way down B Street in Idaho Falls Wednesday night, as Idaho's oldest rodeo, the War Bonnet Roundup, kicked off its 2019 event with a block party.
 
"It just is a great way for our community and tourists, travelers of all to come and see a little of what Idaho has to offer and come check out a rodeo that's been here for 108 years," said PJ Holm, Idaho Falls interim director of parks and recreation.
 
And while you'll likely hear the "oldest rodeo in Idaho" more than once over the weekend, they're trying out a new event.
 
The women's breakaway roping event is set to be the next big event in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.
 
So instead of waiting for it to be implemented into the rodeo community, the War Bonnet Roundup organizers wanted to get ahead of the game.
 
"It is going to be seen in rodeos, large rodeos across the country moving forward here. We thought we could wait another year and come in possibly after a bunch of other rodeos, but we thought why take that much time, let's get it going right now," said Holm.
 
Another highlight for the weekend will be the "Wild Child" Troy Lerwill, who has traveled the region with a highly entertaining motorcycle act.
 
And according to officials, they had to sign him three years in advance to get him here.
 
"He's got a great act with a motorcycle, I don't wanna say too much about it because I don't want to spoil it for the fans, but you'll be on the edge of your seat the whole time. It's just a great show," said rodeo director Bob Skinner.
 
Hoping to add on to the over century-old tradition.
