Warning added near SW Montana, avalanche risk remains elevated

Avalanche danger continues to remain elevated as snow has continued to fall for mountainous areas.
The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center has issued an avalanche warning for parts of Montana just north of West Yellowstone due to the large amounts of snowfall recently.
The warning for the Bear River Range, in Southeast Idaho, is still in effect as avalanche danger remains high.
Both warnings expire at 6 am on Thursday February 18th.
For the Central Mountain, Eastern Highlands and Western Wyoming, avalanche danger remains moderate to considerable for today.
And before you head out to any backcountry area, always 'know before you go' by checking your latest weather and avalanche forecast.
