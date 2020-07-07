Lori Priest says, "This is our first ever summer drive-in movie series."
Lori Priest is the Director of Community Engagement for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho in Idaho Falls which helps provide temporary housing for families with a loved one in the hospital. The charity is teaming up with a local business to raise money for the families it serves.
Priest says, "We have a family room in EIRMC that opened up in September. We have four bedrooms there where families can stay, and rest, and replenish themselves while they are dealing with everything that comes with having a sick child."
To help raise money for the charity, they have teamed up with the Motor Vu Drive-In theater.
Motor Vu General Manager Andy Johnson says this newly-formed team will make the summer nights even more magical with "a Harry Potter movie series over the course of the summer." He continues, "So, number one through number seven all getting shown on the big screen on a few different nights."
To raise money, part of the proceeds from the concessions will go to the charity and movie goers, as well as you at home, can text the amount of money they'd like to donate to 208-261-4441. Priest says, "They can give as they feel from their heart, and we'd love to have the donations to help us with families who have sick children."
It's the purpose of helping local families in need that led Motor Vu to join forces with the charity. Johnson says, "The Ronald McDonald House is a wonderful charity that exactly fits the mold of the type of events that we want to have here on a regular basis."
Priest hopes that the families who show up to help those in need can use the movie series to "get out of their homes for a minute, and take a breath, and enjoy each other's company, and enjoy some fun."
For more information on the Harry Potter movie series charity event, ticket prices, dates, or times please refer to the flyer attached to this article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.