The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality is issuing a boil order for several areas in Island Park.
That includes Goose Bay Estates, Aspen Ridge Subdivision, Valley View Subdivision and Shotgun Cherokee Subdivision. The DEQ found e-coli bacteria in the water supplies during multiple evaluations.
Until further notice, residents are advised to boil water for a minimum of one minute.
