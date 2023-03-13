Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM MDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph shifting to west to southwest Wednesday morning expected. * WHERE...Shoshone/Lava Beds-Arco/Mud Lake Desert-Upper Snake River Plain- Lower Snake River Plain-Eastern Magic Valley- Southern Hills/Albion Mountains-Raft River Region- Including the cities of Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, and Holbrook. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 7 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&