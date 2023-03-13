An important note for Power County voters as they head to the polls Tuesday, Mar. 14.
Officials say precinct 3, which is typically located at the Power County Fairgrounds, is unavailable due to a water main break.
Those who usually vote at that precinct will be moved to the Power County Annext building on the corner of Pocatello Avenue and Gifford Street for Tuesday's election.
Anyone with questions can call the Power County Clerk at 208-226-7611.
