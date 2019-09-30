The City of Pocatello's Water Pollution Control has won regional recognition.
They received a regional award from Region 8 of the American Society of Civil Engineers which has over 13,000 members.
The Water Pollution Control Department was recognized for phase one of their phosphorous removal project as the 2018 Top Project of the Year for over $10 million dollars.
Jeff Mansfield, Public Works Director, City of Pocatello said, "We're pretty excited about the award. It really shows the participation and collaboration of the city departments and really our commitment to protecting the environment and helping enrich the lives of the citizens of Pocatello."
The project originally took the section-level award from the American Society of Civil Engineers Snake River Branch and was then forwarded to be considered for regional level recognition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.