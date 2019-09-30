Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM MDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES OF 20 TO 27 DEGREES; WITH THE COLDEST TEMPERATURES OF 20 TO 24 DEGREES FORECAST ACROSS THE ARCO DESERT, IDAHO FALLS, SUGAR CITY AND REXBURG. * WHERE...THE SNAKE PLAIN AND EASTERN MAGIC VALLEY. * WHEN...FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM TUESDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...FREEZING TEMPERATURES WILL DAMAGE OR KILL CROPS AND OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION, AND COULD POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A HARD FREEZE, DEFINED AS WIDESPREAD TEMPERATURES BELOW 28 DEGREES, IS LIKELY IN SEVERAL LOCATIONS TUESDAY MORNING. THIS WILL END THE GROWING SEASON. ONCE THIS HARD FREEZE OCCURS, THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN POCATELLO WILL CEASE THE ISSUANCE OF FROST AND FREEZE ALERTS FOR THE SEASON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&