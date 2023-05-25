A local police department rescued a woman and a child from a vehicle caught in high waters on Wednesday night.
Around 7:00 p.m. Idaho Falls Police officer responded to the 'D' Street underpass for a report of two vehicles stuck and submerged in flood waters.
When officers arrived, occupants of both vehicles had gotten out safely.
As officers started to get cones out to block the roadway, a third vehicle attempted to enter the underpass.
Officers Rosales and Hendry quickly went into the water and helped the driver and a child safely exit the vehicle.
Within two minutes of the van entering the water, it was floating and filled at least half full with water.
