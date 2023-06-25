Rockets blasted off this weekend in Pocatello. Idaho State University’s Physics Department held their ‘Water Rocket Festival’ this weekend. Using water pressure, kids were able to launch their rockets made of plastic bottles and compete to see whose went the furthest. ISU provided materials to build the rockets for the first 100 youth to show up each day. Students gave instructions and physics demonstrations on how to best build a rocket.
ISU student and employee Charlie Johnson spoke about the importance of the event. "Here, they're able to learn how to build better rockets using physics in a way that they can understand the science that we're explaining but also, they can understand how flying it helps them, and they enjoy the success. So it kind of reinforces that learning positively."
The child whose rocket went the furthest each day won their very own rocket launcher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.