With the Coronavirus spreading across the country, you may be wondering what you can do to prevent yourself from getting sick.
According to the CDC, you should always wash your hands as much as possible for at least 20 seconds.
You should also not touch your face and eyes and should avoid others that may be sick.
If you're not sick you shouldn't wear a face mask because most of them won't help.
Wesston Faux, Pharmacist, Maag Pharmacy said, "The masks are not designed to actually protect against a virus. The thing is with a virus is it such a microscopic, it's even smaller than a bacteria it will generally pass through those masks so really the CDC has recommended that those who are actually ill wear them."
Those who are sick should wear face masks to prevent them from spreading their symptoms to others, such as the N95 Respirator, which is thicker than a typical surgical mask and fits to your face.
