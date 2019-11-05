A voter walks in to cast their vote on election day.
Luckily the weather is sunny and seasonably warm.
According to the old wives tale this will bode well for voter turnout, but does it really?
After finding previous voter turnout data and working around external factors such as presidential and other elections, we were able to see how weather affects voting.
After analyzing the data KPVI went to Holt Arena and spoke to a few voters to see if the science matches up with reality.
We stopped one voter to ask her if weather would stop her.
Casie jensen, a Pocatello resident, told us on why she wouldn't miss out on voting.
"I grew up with a mother in politics and a father who ran lots of campaigns and I think they'd roll over in their grave if I didn't show up no matter what the weather."
We asked another voter leaving the polls if weather would stop them.
Will McAleese, another Pocatello Resident, when asked if weather would stop him he answered. "Absolutely not, I'd be here rain, snow, whatever."
We also stopped a couple to ask them on how it would affect them.
Cameron and Caralee Dey, also residents of Pocatello, had differing opinions on how it would affect them.
Cameron said, "yeah I mean if it's nicer I would feel better to go outside or otherwise I'd stay home."
Caralee stated, "not for me I would still vote just cause I feel like its important to be apart of the community and have your voice heard."
Cameron then responded, "and if she went I'd probably go."
So it looks like our findings were confirmed by the voters themselves that weather would not be a limiting factor.
