Weekend avalanches in Eastern Idaho & Western Wyoming

As we continue to see a wet and snowy pattern for our area, we continue to see an increase in avalanche danger.
Over the past weekend we have again seen avalanches occur.
There were 8 avalanches triggered in Eastern Idaho and Western Wyoming over the weekend, all of them being human caused.
Luckily, none resulted in any loss of life.
With snow still falling in most of our mountainous areas avalanche danger remains 'Moderate' (2 out of 5 risk level) to 'Considerable' (3 out of 5 risk level).
Always remember to 'know before you go' by checking your weather (here) and avalanche (here) forecast.
