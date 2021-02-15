Weekly gas update

Gas in the Gem State, as a whole, has nearly risen 4 cents in the past week.

But for eastern Idaho it has stayed nearly untouched.

Over the last week prices at the pump saw some fluctuations but ended up being nearly untouched.

Gas in Pocatello from Sunday to Sunday saw an increase of only 1 cent.

While gas for Idaho Falls remained at $2.30 over the same time period.

To see the day-to-day changes you can click here.

Tags

Local News

