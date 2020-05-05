Weekly Online Presentations with Zoo Idaho

Zoo Idaho is making an appearance this week and you can catch them in your very own living room.
While the zoo remains closed they will be hosting virtual presentations on Wednesdays and Thursdays.
The presentations will show different animals and science topics with a Q&A session after.
The virtual presentations are for all age groups and free to the public.
Rachael Shearouse, said "you can call or you can email me to get the ID and pass codes. I will also be posting them on our Facebook event and our website, so that people kind of want to join last minute they'll be up there as well."
To find the list of events, click on the following link: https://zooidaho.org/edzoocation/special-programs/
