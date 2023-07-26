An annual event to welcome back Idaho State University Bengals is coming up next month.
'Welcome Back Orange and Black' will be Monday August 21sr from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Lookout Point in Pocatello.
The event welcomes new and returning students, faculty and staff back to school.
There will be free food, prizes, games, music and giveaways.
Vendor registration is now open for this year's event.
You can go to historicdowntownPocatello.com to view the vendor agreement.
