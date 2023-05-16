May is Mental Health Awareness Month.
And to celebrate, the District 6 Behavioral Health Board is hosting the 3rd annual 'Wellness Wiggle' on Saturday May 20th at the Portneuf Wellness Complex in Pocatello
It starts at 10:00 a.m. and goes until about noon.
The event is to celebrate the importance of children's mental health through movement.
Activities include 'Wiggle Around the Complex,' a 5-K race, sidewalk chalk, bubbles and child support vendors.
"It's so important to have an event like this to one, get kids out and moving and to be involved with their families and to also start conversations about mental health. A lot of times families don't know where to begin and they don't know what is taboo to not talk about and we just want everybody to understand that mental health is physical health and it's all combined, and so having conversations and understanding the resources that are out there to help families have those difficult conversations, that's really what the 'wiggle' is all about," says Victoria Byrd, Children's Mental Health Committee Chair for District 6 Behavioral Health Board.
Health snacks will also be provided.
You can find a link to register on the Portneuf Wellness Complex Facebook page.
