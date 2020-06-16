What is Juneteenth?
Juneteenth, also known as Jubilee day or Freedom day, is recognized as the official day slavery ended in the united states.
Many may have heard of the name or even know that it is a day of celebration, but what is the history behind June 19th.
Marie Stango, Associate Professor of History at Idaho State University, explains some of the history of Juneteenth.
"When Major General Gordon Granger arrives in Galveston, Texas he brings news of the emancipation proclamation with him. And he verbally states that the enslaved people in Texas are now free and so that is how we get the celebration of Juneteenth. It's celebrating June 19th, 1865 when this news of the emancipation proclamation finally reaches enslaved people in Texas."
One of the reasons why it took nearly three years after the Emancipation Proclamation was due to slave owners fleeing the southeast when the Union army advanced into the Confederacy.
As slave owners fled to Texas they continued their cotton plantations with enslaved people still being their primary source of labor to harvest crops.
When Major General Granger made his way into Galveston it was two and a half years after president Abraham Lincoln signed the emancipation proclamation.
And while the day itself has roots dating back to the civil war and freedom from slavery, that is not the only thing Juneteenth celebrates.
Kenneth Monroe, President of the National Association of the Advancement of Colored People Pocatello Branch, remembers the celebration of achievements made by the black community on Juneteenth.
"It was also a time when we can get together and talk about family, and the self sufficiency, look at the achievements of the black families, of black kids, look at educational opportunities that were being made that young black kids were taking advantage of."
Later stating that it really brought a feeling of community.
"So it became a celebration type event and what we acknowledged most around here was that it was a time to get together."
To learn more about the history of Juneteenth you can visit:
https://nmaahc.si.edu/blog-post/celebrating-juneteenth
https://www.pbs.org/wnet/african-americans-many-rivers-to-cross/history/what-is-juneteenth/
If you would like to participate in Juneteenth events you can click on the following links:
https://www.facebook.com/events/282772229437942/
