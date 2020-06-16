What is Juneteenth?

Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 35 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...AMERICAN FALLS RESERVOIR. * WHEN...FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM THIS EVENING. THE PERIOD OF STRONGEST WINDS AND GREATEST HAZARDS ON THE WATER IS LIKELY TO OCCUR THIS MORNING, WITH WINDS SLOWLY DECREASING OVER THE COURSE OF THE AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS WILL RESULT IN ROUGH CHOP AND DANGEROUS WAVES, CREATING HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS FOR SMALL CRAFT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BOATERS SHOULD USE EXTRA CAUTION SINCE STRONG WINDS AND ROUGH WAVES CAN OVERTURN SMALL CRAFT. CONSIDER AVOIDING MARINE RECREATION THIS MORNING WHEN WINDS WILL BE STRONGEST. &&