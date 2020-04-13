Many viewers have expressed concern and confusion about how COVID-19 tests are administered at a local level. KPVI spoke to some local health officials to alleviate some of those concerns.
"We don't have the capability to run the test at the hospital," says Dr. Dan Snell who is the chief medical officer at Portneuf Medical Center which, like many hospitals across the country, cannot run the COVID-19 lab test inhouse.
Southeast Idaho Public Health District Director Maggie Mann says, "And because our local labs do not have the capability to actually run the test, our providers may collect the sample but it has to be shipped off either to the Idaho Bureau Labs, or to a commercial laboratory that has the capability to do the testing."
That means hospitals like Portneuf can take test samples and send them off to be tested. However, those samples are limited and must be prioritized.
Mann says, "Acutely ill people who are sick enough to be admitted to the hospital, those are our top priority right now."
If someone does not need hospitalization and isn't likely to have the virus, doctors will "test you for non-COVID diseases" according to Dr. Snell. If a person tests positive for the flu (or another common illness), there is no need to check for novel coronavirus.
However, Mann says, "Anyone may get tested if they have a primary-care provider who is willing to test them because they have symptoms, and those samples may be sent to a commercial laboratory."
Commercial labs generally take longer than the state lab.
Labs also prioritize which tests are run first, like health-care workers who've come in contact with confirmed COVID-19 patients, and patients who are hospitalized due to their symptoms.
For the most part, hospitals will not take samples from those who aren't a priority.
Dr. Snell says, "If you have some very mild symptoms please start with isolating yourself at home and keeping people away, and then contact your primary-care physician."
When a sample is taken locally, results are not immediate.
Mann says, "If you collect a sample here it has to be overnighted. And so, there's that time lag and then it takes time to run the test once they've received it in Boise or at the commercial lab."
Once testing starts at the state lab, it takes about four hours to get the results which are usually reported to the hospital within 24 hours.
