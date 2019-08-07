In an emergency election Tuesday, some Bannock County voters passed a levy to help fund the North Bannock County Fire District.
On October 1, the City of Chubbuck will no longer provide fire services to residents in the district.
But after Tuesday's $1 million levy passed with 792 "yes" votes and 123 "no" votes, the fire district can now afford to get a permanent facility and new equipment. That equipment includes new fire trucks and personal protection equipment.
After the two years, the levy goes back to where it is now, $50 a year for every $100,000 of assessed property.
A new possible problem going forward could be a loss in the fire district's tax base.
"As far as the population goes, there is growth going on in that area,” says Bruce Savage, a North Bannock County Fire District Commissioner.
“But as the growth continues around the cities of Pocatello and Chubbuck, a lot of that gets annexed into the cities."
Eventually, Savage says the fire district wants a second building after they secure the first. And they are now in the process of getting a new fire chief.
