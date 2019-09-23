You've heard of horse racing, but what about pigeon racing?
There are about 700 clubs affiliated with the American Racing Pigeon Union in the U.S., training pigeons for up to 600-mile races.
But sometimes pigeons get stranded.
One woman in Rigby found herself in this situation. Tami Scott’s daughter found a pigeon last week. It was injured and had a tag on its leg.
Tami posted about the pigeon on Facebook, and found out it's not uncommon to come across lost or delayed racing or homing pigeons in Idaho.
On the American Racing Pigeon Union’s website, Pigeon.org, you can actually search for lost pigeons with their tag number. The site also has information on how to take care of a stranded pigeon.
But unfortunately, it was too late for the pigeon Tami found.
"You could see blood kind of coming out the top of its back and its belly and it looked like it had either been shot through or a cat got it or something had got it,” says Tami.
“And I got up the next morning and went out to check him, and he was gone."
Blood had gotten on the tag, so Tami wasn't able to find the pigeon's owners.
