With winter comes snow, eventually, and with that especially in an area like Southeastern Idaho can come possible power outages during the winter.
"Specifically in the winter months we get heavy snow we get some ice that causes some issues."
These are a few factors according to David Spillett, regional relations manager at Idaho Power, says play parts in winter power outages in Idaho.
Even snow on branches can weigh trees down which can have a chain reaction effect.
"As the weight gets own those trees and branches sometimes we see those get broke off with the wind and the weight of the snow and those will fall into the lines and knock the lines down," says Spillett.
According to Spillett Idaho Power doesn't have a problem fixing power lines, but he emphasized that outages can occur at any time.
"Our customers in the Aberdeen-Springfield area lost about 28 poles and they were out for an extended amount of time," says Spillett.
Some of the tips Idaho Power is offering to people is to keep a kit ready in case of an outage.
Be prepared to have some flashlights ready to go. In addition, include drinkable water handy, and non-perishable food on deck.
"It's important to plan and be prepared and follow the tips that we offer," says Spillett.
In case a power outage ever happens to you, Spillett is telling people not to hit the panic button.
"We really do want to stress to our customers that they're prepared and that they don't have to hit panic mode. If we do have an outage that is caused by one of these winter storms that I'm sure we're going to see," says Spillett.
Because he says Idaho Power is ready to spring to action when duty calls.
"We're planning for them and training our customers to be ready and plan for them as well even though we don't see them very often," says Spillett. "It's just important to be prepared for any situation and we want our customers to feel comfortable and to know that they're prepared as well."
