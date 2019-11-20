A Bannock County official says if your property values went up significantly, expect your taxes to go up also.
According to Bannock County Treasurer Jennifer Clark, the Pocatello tax rate decreased from 2.1% in 2018 to 1.91% this year.
Chubbuck went from 2.16% in 2018 to 2.9% this year.
Clark says if your property saw an increase in value of $25,000 or more, you will likely see higher taxes this year.
People who live where the north Bannock Fire District operates will also see an increase.
Taxes are scheduled to go out next week.
Clark says because of a new computer system and personnel, expect some delays when paying at the courthouse.
“So we do have three new people in our office, so some new faces,” says Clark.
“This is going to be their very first tax collection so I just ask that people remember that and be kind. This is all going to be new for them."
You can pay your full tax amount either by December 20, or you can pay half on December 20 and the other half on June 20.
Also expect to see two extra letters in front of your parcel number because of changes to the treasurer's system.
You can drop off your payment in a white drop box in front of the courthouse.
