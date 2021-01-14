"I thought 'I've not sent away for a card. I'm just going to shred it.'" said Betty Dullum.
But then Betty decided to take a look at the document and see what it said.
"And then I decided 'No I better read this.'"
And it started to stick out from what she thought was junk mail.
"The more I read it I thought I better not shred this."
Eventually, Betty realized it was no scam. It was the stimulus card sent to her by the IRS.
But initially, she didn't think it was legit.
"To get a debit card you think to yourself 'Is this a fraud?' And if it is I'm just going to shred it," said Dullum.
It's easy to throw out junk mail, especially when you know what it looks like.
But in one of those envelopes could be the stimulus card and this is how you can tell that it's no ordinary junk mail.
Upon receiving the envelope, you'll notice a the words Economic Impact Payment Card, an indication that it's real.
Once you open the envelope and flip the card to its back side, it should have the name of the issuing bank, MetaBank.
These are some tips Betty says people should follow so that they don't accidentally throw out their money.
"Check your bank and make sure you haven't received it, look to make sure your card has the Treasury emblem on it, if it does say Economic Impact Payment card go ahead put it in your bank or whatever you want to do with it," said Dullum.
