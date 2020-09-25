Who presidential candidate Jo Jorgensen's SCOTUS nominee would be

President Donald Trump has selected Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill seat left by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. A formal announcement is slated for Saturday at the White House. If confirmed, Barrett - a federal appeals court judge - would be the youngest justice on the high court at 48-years-old. If the the president's nominee is blocked, the next president will make the decision. The Libertarian Party's presidential candidate sat down with KPVI and discussed how she'd make her choice.
As the president gets ready to announce his nominee for the supreme court, democrats may try to fight the process to allow Jo Biden to make the choice, should he win the election. This means a third-party president would also be able to choose the new judge should he or she win the election.
Dr. Jo Jorgensen is the presidential candidate for the Libertarian Party. She stopped in Idaho Falls last week for a rally.
During Jorgensen's stop, she sat down with KPVI and discussed how she would make the decision if she were elected president.
"I would get someone who understands the constitution," Dr. Jorgensen says. "I think Alan Dershowitz would be a great choice. He calls himself a proud Hillary supporter on the one hand, and yet he defended Donald Trump saying he should not be impeached. So, we've got somebody who at least from the outside appears to be impartial. I would also look at Judge [Andrew] Napolitano, and there are also many others. I do have a list of them."
