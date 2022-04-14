An Idaho State University group called 'Christians United for Israel' will be hosting an event next week.
The event is being held to help educate people about the facts concerning Israel and the Jewish people.
Tje evemt os Tuesday April 19th at 6:00 p.m.
It will be held in the Pond Student Union Building on the Idaho State University campus.
There will be live music, a video and a presentation.
"This is going to be a peaceful event. It is a presentation and so the speaker will be giving information and after that there will be time for us to be pulled aside and to talk about the issues peacefully and hopefully come to a better understanding of what the concerns are and what the facts are, surrounding Israel," says Paul Guisande, Event Director.
The event is free to the public.
For more information about the organization you can go to cufi.org
