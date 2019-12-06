Zoo Idaho opens for the first two Saturdays in December, one of which is tomorrow.
Their Wild Winter Weekends kicks off tomorrow and allows visitors to see animals in their winter habitat.
Free cookies and hot chocolate will be provided to those who attend.
There will be activities beginning at 1 pm for children along with enrichment given to animals by zookeepers.
New this year will be animal molded light fixtures made by New Horizon's art class.
Rachael Shearouse, Education Curator at Zoo Idaho said, "You'll also notice some of our animals are in different exhibits, depending on if they would naturally migrate in the winter so we have to add heaters and different things so you can kind of learn about their behaviors and habitats during the winter months."
The event will be held from 1 pm to 4 pm this Saturday, December 7th and on Saturday, December 14th.
