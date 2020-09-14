Crews are on the scene of a wildfire near the Blackfoot Reservoir.
The Blackfoot Mountain Fire started around 2:15 p.m. and has consumed 150 acres.
The fire started on private land and then moved onto state land.
There are crews from Caribou County, the BLM, the Caribou County Fire Department fighting the fire.
One helicopter and six retardant planes were fighting the fire earlier.
There are structures that are threatened along with power lines that are in the fire perimeter, no evacuations have been ordered.
The fire is zero percent contained.
