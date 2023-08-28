UPDATE FROM POCATELLO FIRE DEPARTMENT:
At 2:21 today we received a report of smoke near North Fork and City Creek. Multiple fire units were dispatched to the area. The fire is at the top of Nork Fork on BLM/Forest Service property. BLM has units on scene as well. Currently, no structures are threatened. Unknown how many acres are involved. BLM has aircraft enroute. Please avoid the area, to give responders best access to the fire. We will provide an update more information becomes available.
ORIGINAL STORY: A wildfire is burning on Bureau of Land Management land in the City Creek area. Officials are asking people to avoid the area so that emergency crews can have full access to the area.
