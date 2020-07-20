Wildfires can affect land and property, but also have a large impact on the air that we breathe.
The Chinese Peak Fire that started on Sunday fortunately did not impact the air quality locally in Pocatello, as the fire was not too large the wind pattern may have helped blow the smoke away from town.
Back in 2018, the wildfire season, which kicked off with the Sheep Fire, was so bad that air in Pocatello had reached unhealthy levels.
The Department of Environmental Quality will issue advisories if the air has high levels of pollutants in it which can impact your health.
Clay Woods, Air Shed Coordinator, DEQ said, "Wildfire smoke is bad for our health. It can give you runny noses, runny eyes, even a sore throat, especially if you have existing conditions like asthma other kind of breathing or lung issues it can really kind of aggravate that."
You should limit time outdoors when certain advisories are in effect.
In general, if you can see less than 10 miles the air quality in your area is most likely starting to degrade.
