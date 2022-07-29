 

The Bureau of Land Management and two water tankers were on scene near West Darby Road. The fire appeared to be on residential property. A couple of volunteer firefighters first saw the smoke from the fire and drove over, jumped in a bulldozer and cleared a ring around the fire. Crews have it contained and are putting out hot spots while trying to also determine the cause of this fire. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.