The Bureau of Land Management and two water tankers were on scene near West Darby Road. The fire appeared to be on residential property. A couple of volunteer firefighters first saw the smoke from the fire and drove over, jumped in a bulldozer and cleared a ring around the fire. Crews have it contained and are putting out hot spots while trying to also determine the cause of this fire.
Matt Davenport
- Bannock County, ID
Around 3:30 p.m. Friday, a fire broke out about a half mile south of the Bannock County Jail. Read more
Matt Davenport
Klein Investigations and Consulting announced on their Facebook page that they have an agreement in place to rejoin the missing person case of DeOrr Kunz. Read more
Deanne Coffin
- Idaho State Police News Release
Idaho State Police is investigating a fatal vehicle collision which occurred on July 28, 2022, at 3:50 P.M. on 800 N Read more
Deanne Coffin
- Teton County
One woman is dead after a crash in Teton County. Read more
Deanne Coffin
Waiting for your license plate? Read more
Deanne Coffin
- Pocatello
A two-day ladies golf tournament starts Friday. Read more
Deanne Coffin
- Joey Dubois
Idaho State Football Head Coach Charlie Ragle was not pleased with his team's placement in the Big Sky Conference's preseason media poll. Read more
Joey Dubois
Deanne Coffin
Deanne Coffin
Deanne Coffin
Joey Dubois
