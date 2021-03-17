Fort Hall- Around 2:30PM, Fort Hall Fire & EMS was dispatched to a controlled fire that got out of control on Edmo Road on the Fort Hall Reservation.
North Bannock Fire is on the scene to assist Fort Hall Fire to help reduce the threat to homes in the area.
The acreage of the fire is unknown at this time. More information will be provided as received.
