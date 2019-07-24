With wildfire season in full swing, it's important to know steps you can take to prevent fires from starting.
The Sheep Fire has rapidly spread near INL and locally in Pocatello, an open burn ban was put into effect in early July which includes the City Creek area and prevents any open burning of paper, wood, or charcoal, along with overnight camping.
You should also use extra caution while mowing high weeds as the spinning blade is metal and if it hits a rock it could cause a spark.
Also, fires could easily be caused by construction such as through sparks from welding or other appliances.
David Gates, Fire Chief at Pocatello Fire Department said, "That's the concern of having a fire rapidly develop and get out of control and threaten homes and lives and so we have a burn ban, and that basically says you're not allowed to have a fire of any sort in those areas that have that highest level of threat."
The open burn ban is in effect until October 1st.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.