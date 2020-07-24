Wildfires are common in the summer months out west due to the hot and dry desert climate.
Specifically in Idaho, we have a true four season climate where we get winter snow that helps fuel moisture.
In the spring in the form of runoff, which helps the grass turn green and helps the shrubs grow.
In June, they all begin to dry up along with trees and larger shrubs which causes a problem.
Tim Axford, Meteorologist, NWS Pocatello said, "Once those can dry up and don't have as much moisture in their vegetation that's what really fuels the fire."
Typically when conditions are favorable for wildfires, such as when thunderstorms are in the area, when there are windy conditions, or when relative humidity is really low, the national weather service will issue a red flag warning to remind people there is an increased risk for fires.
All there needs to be to start a fire is a spark, which could be human caused or through lightning which is exactly what happened with the sheep fire last year.
On July 22, 2019 lightning sparked the fire which wound up burning over 100,000 acres of land in the Arco Desert and caused plenty of smoke in the air which reached Pocatello.
Because the fire only lasted a few days it wasn't enough to cause reduced air quality as the greatest combustion typically occurs between the first 12 to 24 hours in the grassy, sagebrush areas of Idaho.
Kelsey Griffee, Public Information Officer, BLM said, "Most of that smoke leaves our area pretty quickly because East Idaho we're very well known for having high winds so those winds then push that smoke away from us."
The longer duration fires that usually occur in forests can impact our air quality due to the jet stream bringing smoke into our area which degrades the air.
When you're outside and see that hazy sky, that's when the air quality has gone down.
Michael Autovino, mautovino@kpvi.com, said, " Normally the visibility in Pocatello without and wildfires is really good you can see the mountains in clear view, but back in 2018 it was a much different picture."
Wildfire smoke was pushed into our area in august 2018 which caused poor air quality due an increase in the particulates in the air.
Clay Woods, Air Shed Coordinator, DEQ said, "Basically soot that comes from the fire from incomplete combustion so the forest fire is burning the tree and not quite all the material gets burned from that fire and that gets released as smoke or soot and that's the little particles that we're worried about."
The department of environmental quality had the air in Pocatello listed in red as unhealthy for anyone to be outside for one day and in orange or unhealthy for sensitive groups for two days during that year.
Typically when this happens, it can really impact anyone who spends prolonged periods of time outside and for those with pre-existing medical conditions such as asthma.
And while each wildfire season is unique, it's not uncommon to have a few days of bad air quality depending on the severity of the season.
