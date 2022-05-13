Zoo Idaho is hosting an event this weekend.
The'Wildlife Waltz' will be at the upper level of Zoo Idaho on Saturday from 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
There will be a dinner and dessert catered by the Sandtrap.
There will be a 'no-host' bar, a silent auction and DJ Kelly Martinez.
They will also be raffling off some chances to feed the bears and the elk.
All money raised goes toward zoo developments, including exhibit updates and expansions, education programs and conservation projects.
Tickets are $65 dollars or a table of eight seats for $500 dollars.
And for the first time ever, Zoo Idaho is offering 15-percent off.
You can go to zooidaho.org and click on the wildlife waltz banner and enter the promo code 'ATHENA' before checkout.
"It's just a another evening to dress up and kind of celebrate the zoo," says Jennifier Erchul, Zoo Idaho Zoological Society.
