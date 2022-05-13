Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...The Arco Desert and Upper and Lower Snake Plain including Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, and Fort Hall. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds and rough waves on the American Falls Reservoir will create hazardous conditions for small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&