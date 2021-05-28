Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING... ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, American Falls Reservoir, Shelley, and Fort Hall. * WHEN...9 AM to 9 PM MDT today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Rough waters are likely on American Falls Reservoir. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&