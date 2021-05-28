The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. through eastern Idaho.
Winds will be steady from 15 to 25 miles per hour with gusts up to 45 miles per hour.
This will affect driving conditions especially on Interstate 15 between Idaho Falls and Roberts along with Highway 20 from Idaho Falls to Arco and Highway 26 from Blackfoot to Arco.
Blowing dust and debris can reduce visibility and make driving conditions hazardous.
