Arco/Mud Lake Desert-Upper Snake River Plain-
Lower Snake River Plain-Marsh and Arbon Highlands-
Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region-Blackfoot Mountains-
Including the cities of Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM,
Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot,
American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Inkom, McCammon, Downey,
Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, Thatcher, Grace, Soda Springs,
Henry, and Bone
248 AM MDT Mon Apr 19 2021
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM
MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Winds becoming north to northeast 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE...Arco/Mud Lake Desert, the Snake Plain, eastern Magic
Valley, South Hills, Raft River Region, Marsh and Arbon
Highlands, Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region and the Blackfoot
Mountains.
* WHEN...From 9 AM to 8 PM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust is possible.
