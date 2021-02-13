Wind Chill Warning 
Including the cities of Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, and Small
217 PM MST Sat Feb 13 2021

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST SUNDAY...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30
  below zero.

* WHERE...Including the cities of Dubois, Spencer, Edie School,
  and Small as well as Monida Pass.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
  frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
