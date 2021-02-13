Including the cities of Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, and Small 217 PM MST Sat Feb 13 2021 ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST SUNDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Including the cities of Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, and Small as well as Monida Pass. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and is under investigation by IFFD's Fire Prevention and Investigation Division. Read more
Julian Paras
Anchor/Producer/MMJ
Followed notifications
"This is a month of recognition, this is a month of celebration, of hard work for people that didn't really have the opportunities that I can enjoy today," said Dane Simmons Jr. Read more
Julian Paras
Anchor/Producer/MMJ
Followed notifications
On Valentine's Day you may want to treat your significant other to a nice meal. Afterward, you can give into your daily caffeine habit and feel good about it because it'll help feed the hungry. Read more
Kade Garner
MMJ
Followed notifications
Although some may see this plan as a surprise move by Congressman Mike Simpson, others are saying not to judge too quickly on the decision. Read more
Julian Paras
Anchor/Producer/MMJ
Followed notifications
Today marks an important birthday in American history as we recognize President Abraham Lincoln's 212th birthday. Read more
Cesar Cornejo
Meteoroligist/MMJ
Followed notifications
- Inkom
-
- 0
Fresh powder will be in store for many scouts come Monday as Pebble Creek will hots their annual scout day. Read more
Cesar Cornejo
Meteoroligist/MMJ
Followed notifications
Storm Tracker Weather
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
Persistent light snow will continue to fall across the Lower Snake River Plain and Eastern Magic Valley, throughout the Interstates 15 and 86 corridor. Expect up to 2 inches of snow through 3 AM MST in the region from Blackfoot southwest to Burley. Drivers are urged to remain cautious while driving through the region tonight, as roads are expected to be very slick in spots.
-
Feb 13
-
Feb 13
-
Feb 14
-
Feb 15
-
Feb 16
-
Feb 17
-
Feb 18
-
Feb 19
-
Feb 19
-
Feb 20
-
Feb 20
-
Feb 21
-
Feb 22
-
Feb 23
-
Feb 24
-
Feb 24
-
Feb 24
