Idaho State Police is warning motorists that the roads are slick and that is causing multiple slide-offs on Interstate 15.
Police have responded to accidents along the Interstate between mileposts 55 and 58 near Inkom and milepost 80 near Fort Hall.
Two people were found dead in Bingham County last night. Read more
As the year is coming to a close, we look back on some of the stories and events that happened in 2019. Read more
Cold lows tonight lead to a chilly start to our week.
The State of Idaho will be launching Medicaid Expansion the first of the year. Read more
The State of Idaho will be launching Medicaid Expansion the first of the year. Read more
