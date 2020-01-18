Winter isn't over yet, use caution when driving

As highways and roads across the state continue to open back up after this last snow storm, driving conditions may still not be ideal.
Many major highways and roads across Eastern Idaho have been cleared of snow, but as that snow melts runoff can make its way back onto roadways and freeze at night.
Throughout the winter, Idaho State Police recommend drivers give themselves extra time to get to their destinations anytime they need to travel. They also suggest drivers give themselves an extra cushion of time between themselves and the car ahead.
AAA Idaho says there's even a few more precautions drivers can take while driving in winter weather.
Matthew Conde says, "Wear layered clothing. Something that's not too bulky. Sometimes people have a really bulky winter coat. It prevents them from reacting quickly, moving fast if they have to turn their wheel or do something. So, layering up and having freedom of movement is a big deal if you're driving."
AAA Idaho also suggests letting friends and family know where you are going before you have to head out on the roads during winter conditions.
