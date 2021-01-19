Winter snowpack update

As we sit around the midway point for our winter season snow has not been something we have seen lately.
This trend has also continued for the mountains surrounding eastern Idaho as we have seen a reduction in winter snowpack so far.
One area of concern this year has been the Central Mountains due to the lack of snow this year and last year.
And while we remain in a La Niña year, which usually produces wetter and colder winters, our snowpack remains below average.
But Service Hydrologist Link Crawford with the National Weather Service in Pocatello says there is still time finish with an average winter.
"Sometimes things end up being more normal than we expect. So right now even though we're starting pretty dry mother nature can do a lot of snowing in a short amount of time as we've seen in some years past."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.