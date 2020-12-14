Winter weather impacted this morning's commute across Idaho and Wyoming.
Locally in District 5, Idaho State Police investigated two crashes due to the weather as well as a downed power line near Malad on Interstate 15.
ISP is reminding drivers to slow down on snow covered roads and give yourself plenty of extra time to get to your destination.
Drivers are also asked to keep their full attention on the roads and to not be distracted by cell phones.
Lieutenant Mike Winans, Patrol Lieutenant ISP District 5 said, "I think people need to be reminded to check the condition of their vehicle too, we consistently find cars that don't have any tread on their tires no traction and they end up in the ditch."
When driving you should also leave more distance between you and the car in front of you.
