Winter Weather Driving Tips From ISP

The day before thanksgiving is the biggest travel day of the year, but the snow can make a tough drive even more stressful.
The Idaho State Police recommend that if you have to drive to give yourself extra travel time, have an ample amount of a space between your car and the one in front of you, make sure all windows are cleared, drive with your headlights on during snow showers, and to check road conditions before leaving.
If you happen to be in a car crash, to stay inside your vehicle as it is the safest place to be when on the road.
ISP also recommends having a blanket, some extra food and water in case you do get stuck and have to wait for help.
For more safety tips you can visit AAA's list by following this link: https://exchange.aaa.com/safety/driving-advice/winter-driving-tips/#.Xd6WKuhKiUk
