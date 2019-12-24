Driving through winter weather during the holiday season can be hazardous and it's important to remain safe.
When driving in snow, you should always take it slower and leave extra distance between you and the car in front of you.
You should always check your local forecast before leaving, along with road conditions to plan alternate routes if necessary.
Just because roads may look clear, it does not mean that they are not icy.
Travis Wyatt, Meteorologist at National Weather Service Pocatello said, "Particularly at times that it's below freezing or even when you have freezing fog to be extra careful, because even though the roads may look good there may be times that there actually is black ice and you could be very hazardous."
According to the National Weather Service, 70% of injuries from snow and ice-related incidents take place in vehicles.
