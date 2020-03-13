With 1st confirmed coronavirus case in Idaho, local officials urge good health practices

This evening, Governor Brad Little announced the first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in Idaho. An Ada county woman in her 50s returned from New York where she contracted the virus. She's self-isolating in her home now and recovering. Just before the announcement, local officials held an emergency press conference. Here's what those officials want the public to know about the coronavirus:
Bannock County officials met at Southeast Idaho Public Health in Pocatello to discuss local response efforts to the novel coronavirus.
Southeast Idaho Public Health Director Maggie Mann says, "We have multiple community partners who are working together to help address this issue. That's something we see as absolutely critical because we all have a part to play."
One of those partners is Portneuf Medical Center.
Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dan Snell says, "Our whole objective at the hospital is to maintain our ability to take care of the emergency cases and patients who need hospitalization."
To do that, you have a part to play as well. If you have mild symptoms, don't go to a hospital.
Mann says, "We don't want to over tax our health care system unnecessarily."
If you do have severe symptoms and have to go to the hospital, you will first be screened for other diseases.
If all are found negative, you will then be tested for novel coronavirus. However, very few labs can run the test.
Dr. Snell says, "We send the test sample itself to Boise, they run it -they have a great turn around time- but it still takes time."
It can be two days before results are back.
You may not be high risk, but the elderly and those with conditions like diabetes and heart disease are. That means you still have a part to play.
Mann says, "Ensure that you're taking steps that help protect everyone around you."
If you have questions about virus symptoms or preventative steps you should be taking you can call the Southeast Idaho Public Health call center at (208) 234-5875.
Or go online to www.siphidaho.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.