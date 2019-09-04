Bannock County prosecutors called over 10 witnesses in Tuesday's preliminary hearing for 18 year-old murder suspect Dustin Alfaro.
Alfaro of Yuba County, CA is charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy in 87 year-old Arlyne Koehler’s March murder. Alfaro is charged along with 17-year-old Isaac Rodriguez Romero who is also of California.
Those witnesses included: Bannock County Coroner Eli Taysom, several Pocatello Police Department detectives and officers, a PPD evidence technician, and Mrs. Koehler’s son-in-law, Don Stallsmith, who first discovered her body on March 19. Stallsmith says the scene in her home was bloody and “horrific” on the evening of the murder.
He and PPD witnesses described blood in the kitchen and dining room, a blood trail that went out of the home on McKinley Ave. all the way to West Eldredge Rd., and Mrs. Koehler’s dead bloody body on the floor of her bedroom.
Police witnesses described some of the evidence in the home, including two windows which contained hand prints, blooding carpeting, a shoe print near the kitchen sink, holes in Mrs. Koehler's bloody bedding, a bloody phone found in the laundry room and more.
Yuba County Sheriff's officials testified about arresting Alfaro and Rodriguez Romero, and collecting Alfaro’s DNA in the form of mouth swabs. The prosecution also entered a photo of a cut on Romero Rodriguez’s hand into evidence. Prosecution believe that cut may have been the source of some of the bleeding found in and around the home.
Corner Taysom testified that after an autopsy by a doctor in Boise, he concluded that Mrs. Koehler died from bleeding out after being stabbed in the heart, spleen, liver, and carotid artery. He ruled her death a homicide.
The prosecution also played the tape of an interview between Alfaro, Shiloh Shore, the Yuba County Chief Deputy DA, and Stephanie Johnson, Yuba Count's Chief District Attorney Investigator.
In the tape, Alfaro is convinced to tell some of his side of the story. He told interviewers "I didn't kill anybody", but admitted to breaking into the house through a back window. Alfaro said he heard screaming while in the house, and blamed Rodriguez-Romero for the stabbing of Mrs. Koehler.
Alfaro also repeatedly answered "I don't know" to the interviewers' questions and claimed he was confused. He also said "please help me" multiple times.
Tuesday's final witness, 21 year-old Mariah Shore, testified that she was a friend of Alfaro's from California. Media were asked by prosecutors not to take photos or video of Shore, as she is afraid of retaliation from people back in California.
She says Alfaro Facebook video called her the night of the murder, showed her his bloody hands and said they had "hit a lick", which is slang for robbery, and that they had "killed a lady". Shore also says Alfaro threatened her after hearing she had alerted Pocatello police.
Shore also testified that she saw Alfaro in the days after he returned to California. She described his clothes as "bloody".
During cross-examination, Shore said the phone in which she took the video call broke a few weeks ago.
Alfaro's preliminary hearing continues Wednesday at 9 a.m. in the Bannock County Courthouse. Judge Aaron N. Thompson is expected to make a ruling on whether or not Alfaro will be taken to a jury trial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.