Eight witnesses took the stand in day 13 of the Lori Vallow Daybell murder trial on Thursday.
First up was Sgt. Nathan Moffatt from Chander, Arizona Police Department.
The defense had the same objections as the witnesses from Arizona on Wednesday, saying Lori is not on trial for anything that happened in Arizona so their testimony is irrelevant.
Judge Steven Boyce overruled the objection once again.
Like the previous Arizona witnesses, Moffatt testified about the day Charles Vallow was shot. He described the evidence and that Charles had been shot twice - once in the chest, once in the abdomen.
He also said he rode back to the house from the police station with Alex, Lori and Tylee and described their demeanor as "light hearted" and "bizarre."
Next to take the stand was Sydney Schenk. She was attending Brigham Young University Idaho in 2019 and was looking for a nanny job.
She placed an ad online and Lori responded, saying she was looking for help with JJ.
Schenk said she babysat JJ a few times but then in September, Lori told her he had gone to his grandparents for awhile. Shortly after that, Lori stopped responding to Schenk and she said she never saw JJ again after Sept. 19.
Josh Wilson was the principal at Kennedy Elementary in Rexburg. During his testimony on Thursday, he said JJ was enrolled for about a month from Sept. 3 - Sept. 24, 2019. The last day JJ was physically seen at school was Sept. 20.
He said Lori sent an email to the school on Sept. 24 that JJ was being removed from Kennedy and going to Louisiana to be with his grandparents.
After telling Lori to have his new school in Louisiana request his records when he got settled, Lori then said JJ was going to be homeschooled. Wilson said they told her Kennedy would hold his records until he re-enrolled in public school. They never heard from Lori again.
Following Wilson, Wynn Hill took the stand. He is the Dean of Students at BYU-I.
He said Tylee was never enrolled and never even applied to BYU-I. He said they looked for records for Tylee Ryan, Tylee Vallow, Tylee Cox, and looked for her date of birth but found no record of her at the university.
David Warwick next took the stand.
He is the husband of Melanie Gibbs, who testified last week.
There was some conflict about whether Warwick could testify because he had watched about 45 minutes of Gibbs' testimony, which is a violation of the subpoena he was issued.
Ultimately, Judge Boyce felt there wasn't enough to prevent him from testifying and that it wouldn't affect what he had to say.
Warwick visited Rexburg Sept. 20-23, 2019 and stayed at Lori's apartment with her, Melanie and Alex.
He said he saw JJ but not Tylee - Lori told him her daughter was attending BYU-I.
Warwick said he saw Chad at this time and he and Lori were "very affectionate and very loving with one another."
Warwick knew Chad was still married to Tammy at the time.
“I asked Chad about how his marriage was with Tammy and if she was a good wife. He said he had no complaints and she was a good wife but her time was coming up and he and Lori were going to do the things they needed to do for God.”
Warwick further explained that Chad told him he'd had a dream just a few years prior that Tammy was going to die by the time Chad was 50.
On their last day in town that weekend, Warwick said they didn't see JJ. Lori had told he and Melanie JJ had an "episode" and had climbed on the counters and fridge and knocked over a picture. So Alex had come to take care of him.
Warwick said he saw no evidence of any of JJ's supposed episode.
In what they claimed was an effort to focus on his credibility, the defense started asking Warwick about visions he claims he has.
Jim Archibald, one of Lori's attorneys, named some of the visions Warwick says he had, including China and Russia invading the U.S.
Boyce then says they are getting away from the evidence and asks Archibald to focus his questioning.
Detective Bruce Mattingly with the Fremont County Sheriff's Office took the stand very briefly after Warwick. He helped serve a search warrant on Chad's house on Jan. 3, 2020.
He said they seized electronic items and turned them over to the FBI forensic laboratory.
The state plans to bring him back for questioning later. The defense had no questions for Mattingly.
FBI Intelligence Analyst Benjamin Dean followed up Mattingly. He was the one who reviewed data found on those electronic devices.
That included text messages between Chad and Tammy on Sept. 9 where Chad said he had just shot a raccoon in their yard.
Dean said the messages stood out because they differed from the length and style of previous messages from Chad. The date also stood out to him.
Dean also reviewed the tips that came in from the public after a March 5 press release that JJ and Tylee had been seen at Yellowstone and law enforcement asked for any photos or videos that might be relevant.
Rexburg Police Detective David Stubbs next took the stand.
He specializes in collecting evidence from cell phones, computers, and other electronic devices.
He and Lt. Ron Ball were the officers who went to Lori's apartment on Nov. 26, 2019 after Kay Woodcock requested the welfare check on JJ.
They were wearing body cameras for that visit and that footage was played in court for the jury.
Lori answered the door and told Stubbs and Ball that JJ was with her friend Melanie (Gibb) in Arizona. She told them he'd been in school two months. She also claimed one of her brothers in Kansas was trying to kill her for a $2 million life insurance policy. She also referred to Chad as "her brothers' friend."
When police explained Kay had requested the welfare check, Lori told police Kay had been fighting her for access to JJ and money she got from Charles' death.
She says "everyone is causing her trouble."
Police were able to determine all of this had been a lie.
When they were able to get a search warrant and returned the next day, Lori was gone and the apartment was empty.
Video of police searching the house after getting the warrant was shown in court.
You can see the front room and kitchen. There are keys on the counter, an envelope from Amazon and a package from Amazon on the porch. Inside the garage there are couches, tables, guns and several totes.
Police then move upstairs. There are no clothes in the closet in the master bedroom. In another room there are computer desks and a printer with a lease agreement to a storage unit leased to Lori Ryan.
Another bedroom has a bed with bedding on the floor, three guitars, a duffle bag full of toiletries and such. And there are two Samurai swords in the closet.
During Thursday's court proceedings, prosecutors say the trial is moving quicker than originally thought and request to take Friday off. The defense does not object so there will be no court Friday and witness testimony will resume once again Monday morning.
