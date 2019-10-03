Information and picture provided by East Idaho News
A woman admitted Wednesday to murdering her father in the Hibbard area of Madison County during a schizophrenic episode in 2018.
Jessica Conser, 35, pleaded guilty to felony second-degree murder for shooting and killing 66-year-old Matthew Travao. As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors reduced a first-degree murder charge to second-degree murder and dismissed a felony weapon enhancement.
“On June 5, 2018, I shot and killed my dad in Madison County,” Conser said in court Wednesday.
According to court documents obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, Conser “fully admitted and confessed,” to driving from her home in Montana to her father’s home west of Rexburg to kill him. She shot Travao around 9:30 p.m., ran out of the house and drove off. She was caught and arrested later that night near the Idaho/Montana border
